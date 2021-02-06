UPS driver killed in Tulare County after truck hit by semi truck trailer

PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old UPS driver has died in Tulare County after his truck was hit by a semi truck trailer.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 3:30pm on Avenue 120 just west of Highway 99 near Pixley.

Officers say when the driver of the semi attempted to pass the UPS truck, his trailer hit the vehicle, causing the UPS driver to be thrown onto the road. The trailer then ran him over.

Officers say the UPS driver was not wearing a seat belt and the side door of his truck was open.

The victim died at the scene. The other driver remained at the site of the crash.

No alcohol or drugs appear to have been a factor in the collision.
