Upcycled fashion concept launches at Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creativity is key for many businesses, and one local fashion store owner has found success by celebrating upcycled clothing.

It's fashion with a green twist.

"Dirty Hippie is an upcycled clothing line. Two things inspired me. One was keeping things out of the landfill. Just sustainable fashion is really big right now, and it's so easy to do," said Stacy Dewall, the owner.

Dirty Hippie is the newest concept of Eye Candy boutique owner Stacy Dewall.

T-shirts, flannels, and jeans are all vintage and from thrift stores. They're then repurposed according to your style. Prices start around $45.

"We couldn't do two of a kind if we tried because everything is upcycled. It's fun to be a part of the creative process, let a customer come in pick out the shirt that they want, they decide, do I want to put it on a flannel or a denim jacket," Dewall said.
Rock bands, colleges and even Disney characters are some of the themes you can choose.

Clothing Pieces are embroidered, or patches are sewn onto them. They've even launched a kid's line so you can match your mini.

Dewall originally started a mobile fashion truck and opened this shop two years ago.
She's seen the pandemic change their business, so she's adjusting too.

"Change is what keeps me going," Dewall said.

They've created a following on their website and social media to connect with customers. A fashion forward green concept with a following.

Dirty Hippie has now launched on Etsy. If you'd like to check out the collection yourself, you can stop by their store in the River Park shopping center.
