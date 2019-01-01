UPDATE: 1-year-old alive after feared drowned in Fresno County

A one-year-old child was found to be alive after initially being pronounced dead at CRMC.A pulse had been detected in the child, the hospital said, according to authorities.The child was playing outside with siblings near Caruthers in Fresno County on Tuesday evening when he appeared to drown in a container that collects rain water.Emergency respondents attempted CPR at the scene but the child was unresponsive, and was rushed to CRMC, where he was declared deceased, authorities said.Later, the hospital called the Fresno County Sheriff's Office to say that the child was alive and a pulse had been detected.The incident occurred in the 12,000 Block of the S Walnut Cross of W. Saginaw Ave at around 4.11 p.m.