UPDATE: 23-year-old developmentally disabled man found safe in Tulare County

UPDATE: Jovany Paz has been found safe, the sheriff's office says.

Original story follows.

---------------------------

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 23-year-old developmentally disabled man missing from his Pixley home.

Jovany Paz was last seen in front of his house at 838 E. Terra Bella at around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

He is described as 5'4", 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a red Echo sweater with grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Jovany has schizophrenia and deputies say he has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

He is considered to be at risk.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call the sheriff's office.
