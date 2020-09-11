UPDATE: Child among 3 killed in southeast Fresno crash, woman hospitalized with critical injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say two men and a boy have been killed and a woman is in critical condition after a car crash in southeast Fresno.The crash happened at E Mono Ave and S Maple Ave at about 8:15 pm on Thursday.It involved two vehicles, police say.The ages of the three victims are not yet known.Fresno Police earlier told Action News that the injured victim was the child, but later updated to say that a woman had been injured and the child, a boy, was among those killed.This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.