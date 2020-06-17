UPDATE: Child found wandering alone reunited with family, Atwater police say

UPDATE: Atwater police say the child has be reunited with family members.

Police say the girl, who appears to be between the ages eight and ten, was walking in the area of Carter and Winton Way around 7:45 am. (Atwater Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Atwater police say the child has be reunited with family members.

_____________________


Atwater police are searching for the relatives of a child who was found wandering alone early on Wednesday morning.

Police say the girl, who appears to be between the ages eight and ten, was walking in the area of Carter and Winton Way around 7:45 am.

Authorities say the child appears to have some developmental disabilities and they are trying to identify the child and her parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwater
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man assaulted, carjacked while working on car in his driveway
Suspect arrested after burglary at southwest Fresno Auto Zone
Central Valley "left behind" on federal COVID contracts
Central California coronavirus cases
3 states report record-breaking 1-day increases in COVID-19 cases
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Kings Co. deputy returns to work after being shot in Paso Robles
Show More
Man arrested for attempted robbery at downtown Fresno bank
Fresno Co. wants recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood, plasma
State Superintendent to give update on CA schools reopening
Fresno Fire sees rise in calls this year
California to remove Columbus statue from state Capitol
More TOP STORIES News