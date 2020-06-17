UPDATE: Child found wandering alone reunited with family, Atwater police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Atwater police say the child has be reunited with family members._____________________Atwater police are searching for the relatives of a child who was found wandering alone early on Wednesday morning.Police say the girl, who appears to be between the ages eight and ten, was walking in the area of Carter and Winton Way around 7:45 am.Authorities say the child appears to have some developmental disabilities and they are trying to identify the child and her parents.Anyone with information is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.