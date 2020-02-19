UPDATE: Fresno bomb squad says possible IED near airport was dummy device

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - The bomb squad says the device is NOT an IED. It's a dummy device.
Original story follows.
The Fresno Police bomb squad is at a storage unit near the Fresno-Yosemite International Airport.
Authorities say a person was clearing out a storage unit, and found what looks like an IED at the Airport Mini Storage.
Fresno Fire officials are also at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
