UPDATE: Man rescued after getting lost in Sequoia National Monument

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man lost in the Giant Sequoia National Monument is now safe.Tulare County Search and Rescue crews found the 31-year-old man Monday morning near Junction Meadow.He went missing Sunday at around 4 p.m. and despite having radio contact with officials wasn't able to make it back because of the stormy conditions and fresh snow.The man is an employee of the Pyles Boys Camp and didn't have any GPS equipment with him.He was airlifted out with the assistance of a private helicopter. He is said to be in good health.