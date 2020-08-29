UPDATE: Man taken into custody for firing at deputy in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man with a gunshot wound who fired at a deputy has been taken into custody after a coordinated search by several law enforcement officers.The incident was sparked at the 4000 block of Dawn Road on Friday evening.The sheriff's office says the suspect ambushed the deputy with a rifle. The deputy returned fire, hitting him at least once.The suspect was able to escape, and many law enforcement officers spread out at the scene, looking for him.At about 10 pm, authorities confirmed they had taken the suspect into custody.