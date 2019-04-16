UPDATE: Missing Sanger teen found, reunited with family

Desirae is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 lbs with red hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, black leggings and an unknown colored top. Desirae also has her nose and tongue pierced.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Sanger police say they have found 15-year-old Desirae Villarreal. She has been reunited with her family.



________________________________________________________________

The Sanger Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Desirae Villarreal was last seen Friday morning being dropped off at Sanger High but never made it home after school was let out.

Desirae is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 lbs with red hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, black leggings and an unknown colored top. Desirae also has her nose and tongue pierced.

If you have any information on her whereabouts or who she might be with, please contact Officer Amanda Nelson at (559) 875-8521. Her parents are very concerned about her safety and well-being. If you have any information that might be helpful, you are urged to call Sanger PD. SPD Case No. 19-3547.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangermissing girlsangermissing person
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News