UPDATE: 2 more students accuse Clovis East High School teacher Kenneth Lee of sexual misconduct

Authorities say 50-year-old Kenneth Lee touched an underage student inappropriately inside his classroom.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - Two other students of Kenneth Lee have come forward, saying they were also victims of sexual misconduct in his classroom, according to Clovis Police. This brings to the number of total accusers to three.

A Clovis East high school teacher was arrested for sexual misconduct on Wednesday.

The student then informed staff members about his actions.

Lee was a long-time foreign language teacher at Clovis East, the Clovis Unified School District said, adding in a statement that Lee had not been on campus since mid-December, when the investigation into the incident began.

Clovis Police are requesting anyone with information about any other victims of Lee to contact Detective Ryan Swank at 324-3425.

Here is the full statement from the Clovis Unified School District:

The arrest today by Clovis Police of long-time foreign language teacher Dr. Ken Lee on a single misdemeanor and single felony charge is deeply disheartening. The charges filed reflect behavior that is utterly unacceptable by anyone working in a trusted role with students. In Clovis Unified we expect every interaction between our staff and students to reflect the highest level of professionalism at all times, and if there is any question that this standard has not been met we take it seriously and investigate thoroughly.

Dr. Lee has not been in class since mid-December, which is when we were alerted to a concern raised by a student of unprofessional behavior in the classroom by Dr. Lee. We immediately contacted local law enforcement, who began an investigation. This investigation, and the subsequent decision today by the District Attorney's office to file charges against Dr. Lee have taken more than two and a half months, during which time Dr. Lee has not been on our campus.

A long-term substitute teacher has been assigned to Dr. Lee's class since this investigation began. Since making our report to law enforcement, we have maintained close communication with the student and family involved in the initial report. We appreciate the support provided us by Clovis Police Department and the work of the District Attorney's Office to act on our report.
