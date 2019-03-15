UPDATE: 2 more students accuse Clovis East High School teacher Kenneth Lee of sexual misconduct

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - Two other students of Kenneth Lee have come forward, saying they were also victims of sexual misconduct in his classroom, according to Clovis Police. This brings to the number of total accusers to three.--------------------------------A Clovis East high school teacher was arrested for sexual misconduct on Wednesday.Authorities say 50-year-old Kenneth Lee touched an underage student inappropriately inside his classroom.The student then informed staff members about his actions.Lee was a long-time foreign language teacher at Clovis East, the Clovis Unified School District said, adding in a statement that Lee had not been on campus since mid-December, when the investigation into the incident began.Clovis Police are requesting anyone with information about any other victims of Lee to contact Detective Ryan Swank at 324-3425.Here is the full statement from the Clovis Unified School District: