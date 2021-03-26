UPDATE: Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a car in central Fresno.

The crash happened at McKinley and Millbrook about 8:15 pm.

Fresno police say the victim appears to have been drinking prior to the crash.

He was heading south on McKinley when he crossed the street near Millbrook. He was not on the crosswalk.

He was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center with severe injuries, but he died from his injuries at about 10 pm.

The driver of the car was not impaired, was driving within the speed limit, and could not have avoided the collision, according to police. He remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Punishment for man who injured disabled Clovis man
How to manage your pandemic debt
How city leaders are helping 'forgotten Fresno'
CA relief grants available for small businesses
Relief fund started for college instructors who lost classes
Show More
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
Man arrested in connection to deadly Fresno shooting
CA couple embrace for 1st time since pandemic began
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Tulare Co. residents 50 or older can get COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News