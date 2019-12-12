Police locate parents of toddler found wandering in Tulare

SPREAD THE WORD: Tulare police are trying to locate the family of a toddler they found wandering Thursday morning. (Tulare Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police are trying to locate the family of a toddler they found wandering Thursday morning.

Officials say the child, who is approximately three years old, was walking in the road near Sunrise Street and Pyramid Avenue.

Officers say they are going door-to-door to try to find her family. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
