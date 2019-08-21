UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in west central Fresno

UPDATE - The suspect has been taken out of the room by officers and into custody. Crews are working on clean-up after the standoff.

Police are at the scene of a standoff with a suspect at the Ambassador Inn in west central Fresno.



Smoke is billowing out from inside a room at the motel and fire alarms are going off.

Officers are trying to bring out the suspect peacefully.

Several firefighters and police K9s are also on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.
