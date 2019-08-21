UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in west central Fresno

BREAKING: Police standoff at the Ambassador Inn and Suites. Smoke is billowing from inside the room of where they are trying to get the suspect out. Fire alarms are starting to go off at the motel. Several Fresno firefighters are arriving at the scene. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/FoOeCo5e9t — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) August 21, 2019

UPDATE - The suspect has been taken out of the room by officers and into custody. Crews are working on clean-up after the standoff.---------------------------------------Police are at the scene of a standoff with a suspect at the Ambassador Inn in west central Fresno.Smoke is billowing out from inside a room at the motel and fire alarms are going off.Officers are trying to bring out the suspect peacefully.Several firefighters and police K9s are also on the scene.