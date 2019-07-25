UPDATE: Water main break fixed near Fresno Yosemite Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - The water main break has been repaired. Commuters still need to be mindful because Shields Avenue is down to one lane.-------------------------------------------Crews with the City of Fresno are working to fix a water main break near the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.The City tweeted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday that crews were heading to the incident at Shields Avenue east of Clovis Avenue.Viewer video shows the road buckled in one area and plenty of water in the roadway.City officials say work will continue on the line through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.They say one lane of Shields will be shut down and crews place a patch on the transmission line.Crews were able to work something out to make sure residents in the area still had water during repairs.The City is warning drivers to find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.