UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend

UPDATE - Coalinga Police say the 10-year-old girl has been found and is alive and safe.

According to police, she was with her 16-year-old boyfriend in Huron.

Original story follows.

-------------------

The Coalinga Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police say Zaylee Ortiz was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday before she headed to wrestling practice.

Zaylee is described as 4'8" tall, 125lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Zaylee has a birthmark on her left side of her neck and left shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding Zaylee's whereabouts is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525.
