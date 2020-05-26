Society

'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag outside Oklahoma home

ADAIR, Oklahoma -- A homeowner says the UPS driver who stopped to fix her American flag is a hero.

The driver took a slight detour during his delivery on May 22 to unfurl the flag outside her home in Oklahoma.

"The hero of today is my UPS driver!!" said Chelsie Root Ashley when she posted the security footage on Facebook.

The video shows the driver dropping off a package on her porch, but then making sure to gently fix the flag that was wrapped around its pole.

The footage then shows him leaving for the rest of his route.

She told local media that she uploaded the video because the driver "didn't know anyone was watching him, but he just did it just to do it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoklahomaviral videoabc7ny instagramsocial mediau.s. & worldgood newsupsmemorial daydelivery servicedriver
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno businesses prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
Central California coronavirus cases
4-year-old boy hospitalized, severely injured after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst
CA releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship
2 killed in Fresno County crash near Caruthers identified
Kings County sets up free COVID-19 testing site at reopened flea market
Coronavirus forces creativity in Memorial Day tributes
Show More
Big crowds for first day of Fresno State sweet corn
Health officials urging public to continue wearing masks during warmer weather
1 severely injured in car crash in Fresno County
Small group gathers for Merced Memorial Day ceremony
2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Parlier
More TOP STORIES News