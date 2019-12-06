UPS truck driver killed in Florida hostage situation, police shootout identified

MIAMI -- The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez.
Ordonez's truck was carjacked by two men involved in a Coral Gables jewelry store robbery who then fled with him inside the vehicle, police said.
After a police chase, the UPS truck finally stopped in one of the middle lanes of a busy roadway, where a shootout with officers began.
Ordonez and another innocent bystander were killed by the gunfire, along with the two suspects, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.
UPS said Ordonez, 27, joined the company in 2016. He started off as a package handler and then worked as a driver. His stepfather told ABC News Ordonez began working a new route two days ago and was planning to become a full-time driver in January.
"We are deeply saddened that UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence on December 5, 2019. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the other innocent victims involved in this incident," UPS said in a statement.
Ordonez leaves behind two daughters, ages three and five.
