UPS truck driver killed in Florida hostage situation, police shootout identified

The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez. (Ordonez Family/Facebook)

MIAMI -- The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez.

Ordonez's truck was carjacked by two men involved in a Coral Gables jewelry store robbery who then fled with him inside the vehicle, police said.

After a police chase, the UPS truck finally stopped in one of the middle lanes of a busy roadway, where a shootout with officers began.

Ordonez and another innocent bystander were killed by the gunfire, along with the two suspects, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.

UPS said Ordonez, 27, joined the company in 2016. He started off as a package handler and then worked as a driver. His stepfather told ABC News Ordonez began working a new route two days ago and was planning to become a full-time driver in January.

"We are deeply saddened that UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence on December 5, 2019. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the other innocent victims involved in this incident," UPS said in a statement.

Ordonez leaves behind two daughters, ages three and five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miamifloridapolice chasefatal shootingcar chaseofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Coach Jeff Tedford expected to step down, discusses future of program
NAS Pensacola shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
Teen crashes stolen vehicle in east central Fresno
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
Show More
Fresno woman's house robbed while home alone, neighbor trying to help shot in leg
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News