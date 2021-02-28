Business

New Urbane Cafe location opens in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood for the opening of a new restaurant in Visalia last week.

Urbane Cafe offers fresh salads and sandwiches made from scratch.

The restaurant is known for its focaccia bread -- which is baked fresh daily.

The family-owned business got its start in San Diego and began moving north from there -- with a cafe in San Luis Obispo.

The Visalia location marks the 21st store.

"You know, we decided it was a great opportunity for us to get a little bit more north," says Marketing Manager Caprice Kindgren. "We've heard great things about this city and we just really want to be a part of it."

Urbane Cafe is located along Mooney Boulevard and Beech Avenue in Visalia.

The restaurant also offers curb-side pick up and face masks are required.
