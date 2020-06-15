US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea, 1 pilot onbaord

LONDON -- A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday.

The status of the pilot wasn't known. The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT).

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing.

The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.
