Bulldog golfer Jake Bettencourt heading to play in US Amateur

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The US Amateur Golf Championship starts two weeks from tomorrow in Paramus, New Jersey and for the second straight year, there will be two current Fresno State golfers in the field.

Matthew Sutherland qualified again, whose uncle, Kevin Sutherland, was an All-American at FS.

The other golfer is Jake Bettencourt, who like Matthew, has an All-American Bulldog history in his blood.