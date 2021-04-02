Sources: Police fatally shoot suspect after car rams US Capitol barricade; 2 officers injured

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON -- A suspect was fatally shot at the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon after ramming a vehicle into a barricade and exiting the vehicle with a weapon, officials said.Two officers are said to be injured, one critically, law enforcement sources told ABC News.The suspect is dead after the encounter with Capitol Police, sources said.The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said in a tweet shortly before 1:30 p.m. ET they are "responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point ... for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers."A suspect is in custody, the police said in the tweet, and both officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital. The nature of the injuries to officers is unclear.The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.Officials investigating to determine if the incident was intentional. An investigation is underway.This comes as the Washington, D.C., region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.The incident occurred about 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.The security checkpoint is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays. Congress is currently on recess.President Joe Biden had just departed the White House for Camp David when the incident occurred. As customary, he was traveling with a member of the National Security Council Staff who was expected to brief him on the incident.Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the incident and is actively monitoring the situation.This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.