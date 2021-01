How to fill out your 2020 census before the deadline ends October 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you haven't filled out your 2020 census, you have until Thursday, October 15 to send in your questionnaire.Online self-responses can be submitted through my2020census.gov by October 15 at 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), which for Californians is 2:59 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on October 16.You can also respond to the census by phone. The bureau will be taking calls through 11 pm PDT for English and Spanish-speakers, and through 7 pm PDT for those who speak other languages.For those who are mailing in paper questionnaires, you must have your responses postmarked by October 15.On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court suspended a district court's order that permitted the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month.President Donald Trump's administration had previously argued that the head-count needed to end immediately, so the bureau had time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline.A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early.