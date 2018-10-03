U.S. Forest Service officer arrested for sexual assault, false imprisonment

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a U.S. Forest Service officer on multiple charges including sexual assault and false imprisonment.Deputies arrested Richard Telles, 37 at his home in Springville on Wednesday.Investigators say the Porterville Substation called to check on the welfare of a woman who was possibly involved in a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived at the Springville home, the woman told them she got into a physical fight with Telles. She also reported being sexually assaulted and held against her will.Deputies arrested Telles on scene without incident and transferred him back to the Porterville Substation.Telles faces charges of attempted rape, abuse, false imprisonment and penetration with a foreign object.