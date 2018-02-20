TULARE COUNTY

U.S. Forest Service works to remove burned Pier Fire trees near Springville

Authorities say the Pier Fire grew rapidly overnight to 4,655 acres in the Tule Canyon above Springville. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The U.S. Forest Service is working to remove burned trees left behind in the Springville area after the Pier Fire last summer. But first, they need to hear from the public.

The Pier Fire burned nearly 37,000 acres. Most of it burned on the Western Divide Ranger District in Giant Sequoia National Monument and the Sequoia National Forest. It left damaged and dying trees, along a 35-mile stretch of roadway, which are now considered safety hazards.

Felled trees would be removed from the landscape using a variety of tools including timber sales, chipping, prescribed burning, and personal use firewood collection.

Pier Fire



Forest officials have initiated a scoping comment period for this proposed project, and are seeking comments related to this proposal by April 1st.

If you would like to provide comments, you can submit them to:

Western Divide Ranger District

attn. Eric LaPrice
32588 HWY 190
Springville CA 93265

Or by email to elaprice@fs.fed.us
