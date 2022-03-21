Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnew river air stationindianamassachusettsohiokentuckymarinesplane crash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian killed in crash near Mendota, CHP says
Shooting, crash leaves 1 man dead in central Fresno
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
America's most popular dog? Here's the top 10 list
17-year-old girl killed by high-speed DUI driver in Fresno County
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
Show More
Shooting at car show kills at least 1, wounds 24, including 6 kids
Los Angeles County sheriff helicopter crashes in SoCal forest
Section of Hwy 180 named after late Fresno police officer Phia Vang
Man shot to death after heated argument in Winton bar
Mother of four killed in Merced County crash
More TOP STORIES News