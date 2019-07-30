Saudi government recruited Twitter employees to spy on critics, U.S. prosecutors say

In this Monday, July 30, 2019 photo, the social media application, Twitter is displayed on Apple's App Store. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi government officials to recruit employees at the social media giant to look up the private data of thousands of Twitter accounts.

The accounts included those of a popular journalist with more than 1 million followers and other prominent government critics.

It also alleged that the employees, whose jobs did not require access to Twitter users' private information, were rewarded with a designer watch and tens of thousands of dollars funneled into secret bank accounts. They were charged with acting as agents of Saudi Arabia without registering with the U.S. government.

Ahmad Abouammo, who left his job as the media partnership manager responsible for Twitter's Middle East region in 2015, was also charged with falsifying documents and making false statements when questioned by FBI agents. He was expected to make his initial court appearance in Seattle federal court Wednesday afternoon.

That same year, investigators alleged that a Saudi working as a social media adviser for the Saudi royal family, recruited Twitter engineer Ali Alzabarah by flying him to Washington, D.C., for a private meeting with an unnamed member of the family.

"Within one week of returning to San Francisco, Alzabarah began to access without authorization private data of Twitter users en masse,'' the complaint said.

The effort included the user data of over 6,000 Twitter users, including at least 33 usernames for which Saudi Arabian law enforcement had submitted emergency disclosure requests to Twitter, investigators said.

After being confronted by his supervisors at Twitter, Alzabarah allegedly admitted to accessing user data and said he did it out of curiosity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
UPDATE: Officers arrest Hanford woman charged with murder of her unborn baby
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in Dinuba fire
Show More
Sears closing its Fresno, Visalia locations
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
16-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in west central Fresno
Tulare council members move marijuana ordinance to public hearing
Man struck, killed by vehicle in east central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News