Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's house

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court says an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's house in Maryland.

The man was arrested around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.

RELATED: Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies after declared legally brain-dead, officials say

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man is from California and was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark abortion case. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, the Post reported.

Kavanaugh lives in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia.
