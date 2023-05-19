US News and World Report has released its list of the best places to live in the country, and it includes some Central California cities.

Report puts Fresno and Visalia in top 150 places to live in America

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- US News and World Report has released its list of the best places to live in the country, and it includes some Central California cities.

This year, Green Bay, Wisconsin came in number one of the 150 most populous metro areas in the US.

The rankings are based on affordability, quality of life, desirability and job market.

They also consider factors such as cost of living, weather and access to health care.

Huntsville, Alabama, Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina, Boulder, Colorado and Sarasota, Florida round out this year's top five.

As for the Valley, Fresno ended up at number 146, and Visalia is right below it at 147.