USC proposes $215 million settlement in suit stemming from sex assault accusations against gynecologist

EMBED </>More Videos

USC announced that it has reached a $215 million class-action lawsuit settlement to compensate students who received health services from Dr. George Tyndall

LOS ANGELES --
The University of Southern California announced Friday that it has reached a $215 million class-action lawsuit settlement "in principle" to compensate students who received health services from Dr. George Tyndall, a former campus gynecologist who has been accused by more than 100 women of sexual abuse.

The settlement was reached in collaboration with the plaintiffs' counsel, USC interim president Wanda Austin said in an open letter addressed to the "USC community."

"By doing so, we hope that we can help our community move collectively toward reconciliation," Austin said. "I regret that any student ever felt uncomfortable, unsafe, or mistreated in any way as a result of the actions of a university employee."
EMBED More News Videos

Lawyers called for California's attorney general to investigate USC and its involvement over the sex abuse scandal surrounding former gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall as more victims came forward Thursday.


According to the statement, each former student who received health services from Tyndall will receive $2,500. Those who are willing to provide further details about their experience may be eligible for up to $250,000 in additional compensation.

Tyndall, who denies the allegations, has not been charged with a crime.

He spent about three decades as a USC staff gynecologist before retiring last year after a USC investigation concluded there was evidence he sexually harassed students during physical examinations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultsexual misconductsexual harassmentuscdoctorslawsuitinvestigationLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
USC hosts open forum amid search for next president
Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse has license suspended
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
New lawsuit against former USC gynecologist discussed
USC gynecologist facing more sexual abuse accusations
2 victims speak out against former USC gynecologist in sex harassment scandal
LAPD searches home, storage unit of former USC gynecologist
Dept. of Education investigating USC's handling of complaints against former gyno
52 people came forward over suspected abuse by former USC gyno, LAPD says
Top Stories
Water damage to Fresno Co. Health Department forces employees to move to other facilities
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Fresno City College Student Body President pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes
Advice from Lottery Lawyer: 'get quiet and get organized'
Man facing murder charges speaks out after being released from jail under new law
'BIG MISUNDERSTANDING': Mother of abandoned child says
$84 million approved to widen Highway 99 through Madera
Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest
Show More
Rihanna turns down Super Bowl half-time in support of Colin Kaepernick
VIDEO: OC deputy punches man repeatedly during arrest
Rape survivor's drawing helps investigators make arrest
District apologizes after students served kangaroo meat at lunch
Best friend killed by woman's suicidal ex
More News