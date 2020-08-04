Recall issued for frozen taquitos, chimichangas that may contain plastic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic.
The agency says the plastic in these items could cause someone to choke.
The recall covers products containing diced green chilies by producer Sun Valley Foods.
The products were made by another company then shipped nationwide under the names Jose Ole, Casa Mamita, and Walmart's Great Value Brand.
USDA officials are advising consumers not to eat these products, but instead throw them out or return them where you bought them.
