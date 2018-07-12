Used motor oil dumped in Los Banos pool causes $50K in damages

#HAVEYOUSEENHIM ? Los Banos school officials say this suspect dumped used motor oil into the Pacheco High school pool, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. Parents now want to see more security. Story at 4 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/adqculmRzn — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 12, 2018

A Los Banos pool is closed after school officials say someone dumped used motor oil into the water.The incident happened in June. There's a sign at the gate warning swimmers of the hazardous material in the pool. Los Banos Unified superintendent, Mark Marshall, said the damage is estimated to be around $50,000.The coach of the Los Banos Tiger Sharks, Steven Baughman, said it's been a tough couple of weeks for his swim team because they're having to commute to Atwater to train."I'm like where are we going to practice? How long is it going to be down for? It was really a flurry at the time," Baughman said.The Pacheco high school pool is the only facility in town that local swim teams can use. Parents said, unfortunately, the pool continues to be a target for crime."The vandals will throw in the benches. One time, it was all the equipment that was out there on the pool deck. We're sad the kids haven't been able to practice and have the same opportunities as the other swim teams. Championships are coming up," Parent Paula Chavez said.Marshall asked parents to be patient. He said the district is looking into possibly increasing security measures."We're looking at hiring private security in addition to the measures we already have in place," Marshall said.He said the pool will most likely open before the start of the new school year. Marshall said they will discuss increased security measures during a school meeting on Thursday.Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department.