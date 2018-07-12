MERCED COUNTY

Used motor oil dumped in Los Banos pool causes $50K in damages

EMBED </>More Videos

A Los Banos pool is closed after school officials say someone dumped used motor oil into the water. (KFSN)

LOS BANOS (KFSN) --
A Los Banos pool is closed after school officials say someone dumped used motor oil into the water.

The incident happened in June. There's a sign at the gate warning swimmers of the hazardous material in the pool. Los Banos Unified superintendent, Mark Marshall, said the damage is estimated to be around $50,000.


The coach of the Los Banos Tiger Sharks, Steven Baughman, said it's been a tough couple of weeks for his swim team because they're having to commute to Atwater to train.
"I'm like where are we going to practice? How long is it going to be down for? It was really a flurry at the time," Baughman said.
The Pacheco high school pool is the only facility in town that local swim teams can use. Parents said, unfortunately, the pool continues to be a target for crime.

"The vandals will throw in the benches. One time, it was all the equipment that was out there on the pool deck. We're sad the kids haven't been able to practice and have the same opportunities as the other swim teams. Championships are coming up," Parent Paula Chavez said.

Marshall asked parents to be patient. He said the district is looking into possibly increasing security measures.

"We're looking at hiring private security in addition to the measures we already have in place," Marshall said.

He said the pool will most likely open before the start of the new school year. Marshall said they will discuss increased security measures during a school meeting on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismmerced countyLos Banos
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News