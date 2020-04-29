covid-19 outbreak

Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship USS Kidd still rising

The number of coronavirus cases aboard the USS Kidd rose to 64 as the Navy destroyer pulled into port at San Diego on Tuesday to get medical care for the crew and to disinfect and decontaminate the ship.
WASHINGTON -- The number of coronavirus cases aboard the USS Kidd rose to 64 as the Navy destroyer pulled into port at San Diego on Tuesday to get medical care for the crew and to disinfect and decontaminate the ship.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship to have an outbreak of the disease while at sea, the other being the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier that has been docked at Guam for a month. The Roosevelt has more than 900 sailors with confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the entire crew has now been tested.

The Navy has moved swiftly to get the Kidd's crew ashore. That was a point of contention with the Roosevelt, whose skipper, Capt. Brett Crozier, felt compelled to write to several other commanders pleading for more urgent Navy action to protect his crew of nearly 5,000. Crozier was then relieved of command for what the Navy's top civilian official at the time, Thomas Modly, called poor judgment. Modly resigned several days later, and the Navy is now seeking higher-level approval to reverse his move and restore Crozier to command.

The Navy said that 63% of the Kidd's crew of more than 300 had been tested as of Tuesday. One sailor was medically evacuated to the United States on April 22 after experiencing shortness of breath. Fifteen were transferred to another ship with a medical facility for closer observation of symptoms.

Sailors being removed from the Kidd at San Diego will be isolated with twice-daily medical screenings. Crew members who have tested negative will enter quarantine for a period of observation, with military health professionals monitoring them for symptoms. Also, a small contingent of sailors who tested negative will remain on the ship for essential services and deep cleaning. The cleaning is expected to take two weeks.

The destroyer had been off the Pacific coast of Central American doing counter-narcotics operations.

With the Roosevelt and Kidd both in port, the Navy said no deployed ships currently have known coronavirus cases aboard. Thirteen ships that previously had one or more active cases while in port have zero cases now, the Navy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnavycoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Man supports wife during her chemo with this sweet gesture
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Fresno Grizzlies join campaign to honor local COVID-19 heroes and feed families
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Man riding bike in Fresno County hit by truck, hospitalized
Show More
Two Dycora skilled nursing facilities work to prevent spread of COVID-19
Newsom outlines four-step plan for gradual reopening of California businesses
Newsom: California schools could start early, potentially in late July
Valley doctors seeing dip in emergency room visits
Fresno Grizzlies join campaign to honor local COVID-19 heroes and feed families
More TOP STORIES News