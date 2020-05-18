Madera County gym creates outdoor obstacle course for workouts during pandemic

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County gym has a new way for people to work out while staying within state guidelines.V-Force Elite Gymnastics now has an outdoor obstacle course.It takes gymnasts through different areas where a specific workout is written on the ground, and they can't move on until accomplishing the task.Gymnast Makayla McMahon says it's a nice way to stay in touch while staying apart."This obstacle course was a way for all of us, the gymnasts and the staff to come together. They would come do the obstacle course, say 'hi' through the window, take a picture with the balloons to show that we're all still here and waiting to come back to the gym," she says.The gym is still waiting for word on when indoor workouts will be allowed to resume, but the owners plan to keep the outdoor obstacle course going for their members in the meantime.