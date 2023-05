A vacant house has been damaged after a fire sparked in northeast Fresno Friday night.

Vacant house destroyed in fire in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A house has been damaged after a fire sparked in northeast Fresno Friday night.

Fresno fire crews responded to Gettysburg and Callisch avenues just before midnight for reports of a house fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

The house was vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation -- no injuries were reported.