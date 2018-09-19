HOUSE FIRE

Vacant Visalia home goes up in flames

A vacant home in Visalia went up in flames this morning. Visalia fire crews were called to the structure fire at around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy fire coming from the rear of the abandoned home.

The fire then spread to the attic, making it too dangerous for crews to go inside. The fire crews did confirm no one was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials say the home has a long history of problems, including vagrancy and illegal burns.
