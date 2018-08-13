WILDFIRE

Vacaville Police race to evacuate shelter animals from Nelson fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Vacaville, raced to help the evacuation of an animal shelter ahead of the Nelson Fire over the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police in Vacaville, raced to help the evacuation of an animal shelter ahead of the Nelson Fire over the weekend.

The SPCA Solano County posted on Facebook and it looked like their property was in the fire's direct path.

They were forced to evacuate under extremely short notice.

Officers put as many cats and dogs as they could in their own vehicles. They say all sixty animals are now in foster homes.

The SPCA Solano says their buildings appear to have gone unscathed.

The Nelson Fire is 100-percent contained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireVacaville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Castaic brush fire chars 3,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Gov. Jerry Brown signs measure allowing utilities to bill customers to pay for wildfire legal costs
Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
More wildfire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News