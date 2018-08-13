Vacaville Police race to evacuate shelter animals from Nelson fire

Police in Vacaville, raced to help the evacuation of an animal shelter ahead of the Nelson Fire over the weekend.The SPCA Solano County posted on Facebook and it looked like their property was in the fire's direct path.They were forced to evacuate under extremely short notice.Officers put as many cats and dogs as they could in their own vehicles. They say all sixty animals are now in foster homes.The SPCA Solano says their buildings appear to have gone unscathed.The Nelson Fire is 100-percent contained.