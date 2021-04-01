COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Newsom receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Los Angeles County

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to receive his COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

The 53-year-old governor is expected to get the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Check back here at 9:20 a.m. to watch the vaccine being administered live.

This comes as even more Californians are now officially eligible to get their shot. Any resident 50 and older can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state's MyTurn website.

Previously, people ages 50 to 64 were only eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (in most California counties) if they had underlying health conditions or worked in a high-risk sector like food or emergency services.

To make an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov, fill out your information and enter your address. The website will show you if there are available appointments near you.

