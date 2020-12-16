data journalism

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to health care providers across the country and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state. The priority groups used here were determined by a special committee of the National Academies of Sciences to offer guidance to the federal and state governments.


