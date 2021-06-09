scam

How to detect scammers targeting Californians through vaccine incentive fraud

There's a new warning about scammers trying to take advantage of California's vaccination incentive programs.
EMBED <>More Videos

How to detect scammers targeting Californians through vaccine incentive fraud

There's a new warning about scammers trying to take advantage of California's vaccination incentive programs.

The first cash prize drawing for the $116.5 million "Vax for the Win" incentive program kicked off last week.

RELATED: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes drawn

After 15 winners were selected to win $50,000 last Friday, several California residents reported scammers impersonating state officials.

State officials say as part of this program, they will never ask you to provide bank information or pay any eligibility fees since all vaccinated Californians are automatically entered.

RELATED: Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening

Winners of the cash prizes will be notified by someone from the California Department of Public Health through an official "State of CA CDPH" caller ID, text, email address or in-person by staff. The state health department's website said only the California Department of Public Health will know the identity of the person who was drawn to win.

If you encounter a possible vaccine incentive scam, you are asked to email the California Department of Public Health at rumors@cdph.ca.gov or call the "Vax for the Win" hotline: 1-833-993-3873.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacovid 19 vaccinescamsscamreopening californialottery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin details life after prison in ABC interview
DMV warns of scammers contacting customers over text
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News