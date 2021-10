FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of hospital workers in Fresno will have to be fully vaccinated by September 21st - or have to start looking for a new job.Trinity Health announced it is requiring all of its employees and colleagues to be vaccinated against COVID-19.Saint Agnes in northeast Fresno falls under Trinity Health which means the hospital's nearly 2,900 employees will need to get the shot.Officials say exemptions are available for those with religious or health reasons and it must be formally requested and approved.