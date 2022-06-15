Health & Fitness

FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old

By Candace McCowan
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA panel to meet on vaccines for children as young as 6 months

NEW YORK -- The FDA is poised to authorize COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

If approved, the White House coronavirus coordinator said this would mean nearly every American would be eligible for vaccine protection.

The FDA committee will meet again Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, the committee gave the green light to Moderna's vaccine for children ages 6 to 17 years old.

Wednesday, they will consider the Pfizer and Moderna mini doses for the youngest Americans, ages 6 months to 5 years old.

After the FDA, the decision will go to the CDC, but we are on track for shots to be administered by early next week.

"That age difference between 5 or 6-year-olds, with Moderna looking at it six months to 6 years of age and Pfizer to 5 years of age, slight difference, obviously the dosages are different, but the technology, the mRNA technology, is the same," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News.

The state of New Jersey has already ordered 51,000 doses for its youngest residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityvaccinesfdacdccovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wanted felon arrested after chase with Fowler police
Family remembers Visalia woman whose body was found in orchards
Community raises money for family of Hanford West softball star killed
Students who took controversial picture at Bullard High expelled: FUSD
Valley trucking, ag industries impacted by high diesel prices
Valley families struggling as inflation reaches 40-year high
Valley Children's ranks as one of best children's hospital in nation
Show More
Bullard football coach denies racist slur, files defamation suit
Hidden Adventure: Exploring Sequoia National Park on Sequoia Shuttle
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
4 displaced from Central Fresno home by attic fire
More TOP STORIES News