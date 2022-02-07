valentine's day

Top-selling Valentine's Day candies by state revealed

EMBED <>More Videos

Top Valentine's Day gifts? Experts say it's all about food and candy

The type of candy you get from your valentine might depend on what state you're in.

A list of the top-selling Valentine's Day candies for each state was released, according to candystore.com. The list was created based off sales data from the past 14 years from online bulk candy store and industry partners, the company said.

California's top choice was candy-hearts, second was heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and 3rd was M&Ms.

Eleven other states including Florida and Virginia rated candy-hearts as the top candy.

New York, Tennessee and Colorado are among 16 states that favor heart-shaped boxes of chocolates.

Nine states preferred M&M's, including Iowa, New Jersey and Maryland.

Valentine's Day candy sales dropped more than 20% last year because of the pandemic, but this year, the National Retail Federation expects near-record-breaking candy sales!

To see what the most popular candy is for your state, head over to candystore.com.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvalentine's dayu.s. & worldcandycalifornia
VALENTINE'S DAY
Flowers prices up ahead of Valentine's Day due to shortages
Fresno Chaffee Zoo offering Valentine's Day gift ideas
Non-profit collecting Valentine's cards for local veterans
Valentine's Day candy conversation hearts get a sweet update
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at SW Fresno apartment complex
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Fresno County
What will endemic COVID-19 look like? Not like the flu, doctor says
Man dies in rollover crash in Madera County, CHP says
World Ag Expo returns this week to Tulare
Mural honoring Olympic medalist Richard Torrez, Jr. unveiled in Tulare
Show More
2 injured after being attacked at Visalia party
Fresno Pacific University returns to in-person learning Monday
3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles areas in Southern California
Fresno Street Eats celebrates Black History Month
5 killed, 2 severely injured in crash near Table Mountain Casino
More TOP STORIES News