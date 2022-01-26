valentine's day

Non-profit collecting Valentine's cards for local veterans

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Some local card stores are working to make this Valentine's Day special for our veterans by partnering with a Valley non-profit.

Hands-On Central California is inviting the community to head to their nearest Amy's Hallmark store to purchase or drop off cards and handwritten notes.

The organization says this time can be hard for many veterans, especially those with no family or support systems.

The pandemic has added another layer of hardship this year, canceling many social activities and programs.

Organizers say they're ready and willing to help if you need card ideas.

"The cards can come from anywhere. They can be hand-made. Dropped of here. Great selection of Valentine's Day cards here," said Madison Strong with Amy's Hallmark.

If you'd like to help brighten the day of a veteran, bring your card in by February 10 to one of these locations:

  • Amy's Hallmark- 7855 N. Blackstone Ave. Fresno, CA 93720
  • Amy's Hallmark- 1660 Herndon Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
  • HandsOn Central California- 1625 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93710
