Simple Solutions: How to have a healthy Valentine's Day

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What can you do to have a healthy heart on Valentine's Day?

Start the day early with a couple's run. Just a 20-minute jog on a regular basis can decrease your risk of heart disease by 35 to 55 percent.

Pack a special loved-filled lunch box full of healthy foods like a salad of dark leafy greens. Kale and spinach are rich in vitamins A, C, E and K. Top it off with some chicken. A 3.5-ounce serving is only 165 calories.

And don't forget the side of blueberries, packed with love and heart-healthy nutrients.

Whether it's a date night out or a romantic evening in, have fish for dinner, like salmon or tuna. Fatty fish is loaded with omega-3's, which have been studied extensively for their heart-healthy benefits.

And after dinner, almonds and walnuts are a great heart-healthy treat. Dip them in a bit of dark chocolate and get twice the benefit.

This can help you keep your love alive for a happier, healthier Valentine's day.
