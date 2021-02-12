the white house

Jill Biden installs special Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden had installed before dawn Friday special Valentine's Day artwork on the north lawn of the White House: giant pink, white and red hearts that resemble the popular candy.

President Joe Biden stepped out with his wife early on Friday morning to inspect the colorful artwork. The huge hearts have single words printed on them such as unity, kindness, healing, compassion, love and courage. One of the hearts was signed, "Love, Jill."

The president told reporters that Valentine's Day is the first lady's "favorite day." Jill Biden said people are feeling "a little down" with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring "a little joy. A little hope."

Her office said in a statement: "As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine's Day has always been one of her favorite holidays."
