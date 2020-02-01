Benefit concert held for band whose gear was stolen in SoCal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A benefit concert took place at Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno on Friday night to support a Central Valley band that was targeted by thieves.Valkyrie Missile had their gear stolen while in Southern California.The benefit concert is the band's first big performance since that theft at the start of the new year.The members say it was all made possible because of people in the community who stepped in to help.Band member Nathan Castaneda says it was a nightmare that unfolded outside a hotel in Santa Ana.The band was staying there after a Friday night performance, but when they woke up the next morning, their SUV and U-Haul trailer, with over $20,000 worth of equipment inside, was gone.That devastation has since been replaced with hope over the past few weeks.People all over have been donating equipment and instruments to help the band get back on their feet."We are so grateful for the community and the fans to be very supportive," says another band member, Tyler Hanlon. "Something bad happened, something negative, and we turned it around and make it positive."They took center stage on Friday evening, and one of their songs will be sent to Sheila E, the world-famous drummer, and percussionist who played for Prince.Sheila E. gave them a drum set after hearing about the Central Valley band that had their gear stolen."We're going to be recording a drum solo for her, she requested a drum solo so we're going to film that for her and send that to her directly," says Castaneda.Money raised will help pay off what they still owe on the equipment that was stolen.