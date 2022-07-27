Valley Animal Center asking for dry cat food donations

The center has run out of dry cat food and is asking for donations for the 80-plus feral cats they care for.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Animal Center is asking for your help.

The Valley Animal Center has a Feral Cat sanctuary for the local feral community.

On a post to its Facebook page, organizers said the donations could be any brand of dry food since the cats aren't picky.

You can leave the food in the lobby of the center from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 4:30 pm on the weekends.

Shipping donations is also an option. The food can be mailed directly to the center.

Their address is 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726.