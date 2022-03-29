Help shelter animals at Valley Animal Center during 'Pennies for Pets' fundraiser

Valley Animal Center's Pennies for Pets fundraiser is helping animals across the region, including a group of pups that were left dehydrated and malnourished at a Fresno home.
"They came in very nervous and very afraid. In the matter of the week they've been here, they've all come out of their shells. They've started to really open up to us. There's still one or two that are a little more shy with us, but they've come a long way," said Animal Care Adoption Supervisor Ruben Cantu.
Cantu says the shelter is typically at or near capacity, but staff and volunteers knew they would be able to provide the best possible outcome for the animals.
He adds, "We knew what we could offer them, so that's where we decided that if we set up temporary kennels, it's not too difficult to house small dogs."
For three decades, the Valley Animal Center has served the Valley's homeless pet population.
The no-kill shelter relies on donations, but they go toward more than housing animals.
"We can't do anything without the funding of our community and our donors because that's how we function," said Cantu.
In addition to a dog park and surgery annex, the non-profit's low-cost clinic offers vaccines as well as spay and neuter services. For the month of March, the Valley Animal Center is running the Pennies for Pets fundraiser.
The center is striving to reach its $50,000 goal. And now, one donor has offered to match dollar for dollar donated up to $50,000, giving the center the potential to raise $100,000.
Each cent raised goes toward cleaning supplies, dog and cat food and the care of their residents.
"Our goal here is to impact the community, as well as find these pets and animals a home. We want to help our stray cat and dog population," said Cantu.
If you want to help write success stories, donate to the Pennies for Pets fundraiser here.