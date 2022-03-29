fundraiser

Help shelter animals at Valley Animal Center during 'Pennies for Pets' fundraiser

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Help shelter animals at Valley Animal Center during 'Pennies for Pets' fundraiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help the Valley's largest no-kill shelter with its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Valley Animal Center's Pennies for Pets fundraiser is helping animals across the region, including a group of pups that were left dehydrated and malnourished at a Fresno home.

"They came in very nervous and very afraid. In the matter of the week they've been here, they've all come out of their shells. They've started to really open up to us. There's still one or two that are a little more shy with us, but they've come a long way," said Animal Care Adoption Supervisor Ruben Cantu.

Cantu says the shelter is typically at or near capacity, but staff and volunteers knew they would be able to provide the best possible outcome for the animals.

He adds, "We knew what we could offer them, so that's where we decided that if we set up temporary kennels, it's not too difficult to house small dogs."

For three decades, the Valley Animal Center has served the Valley's homeless pet population.

The no-kill shelter relies on donations, but they go toward more than housing animals.

"We can't do anything without the funding of our community and our donors because that's how we function," said Cantu.

In addition to a dog park and surgery annex, the non-profit's low-cost clinic offers vaccines as well as spay and neuter services. For the month of March, the Valley Animal Center is running the Pennies for Pets fundraiser.

The center is striving to reach its $50,000 goal. And now, one donor has offered to match dollar for dollar donated up to $50,000, giving the center the potential to raise $100,000.

Each cent raised goes toward cleaning supplies, dog and cat food and the care of their residents.

"Our goal here is to impact the community, as well as find these pets and animals a home. We want to help our stray cat and dog population," said Cantu.

If you want to help write success stories, donate to the Pennies for Pets fundraiser here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnodogsanimal rescuecatspetsanimalsdonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Merced women in agriculture raise money for students
Republican donors line up behind US Rep. Cheney as she takes on Trump
Clovis West junior helps fight against cancer with musical fundraiser
Valley families hold bake sale to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees
TOP STORIES
Police searching for suspect in southeast Fresno motel shooting
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
California calls for more local water conservation
Man shot while driving in Merced, police search for suspects
3 Good Samaritans injured in crash on hail-covered Fresno County road
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Show More
Mother of 8-year-old found dead in Merced makes first court appearance
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Man hospitalized after shooting in Kings County
LA fire crews rescue dog, owner trapped in river
More TOP STORIES News