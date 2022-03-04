Pets & Animals

Valley Animal Shelter asking for puppy food donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local shelter is calling on the community to take action to help puppies stay happy and healthy before they get adopted.

Valley Animal Center on Hayston Avenue in east central Fresno is now taking care of more than 40 puppies.

The shelter needs more donations of puppy food.

It can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm or 10 am to 4:30 pm on weekends.

