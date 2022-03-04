FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local shelter is calling on the community to take action to help puppies stay happy and healthy before they get adopted.
Valley Animal Center on Hayston Avenue in east central Fresno is now taking care of more than 40 puppies.
The shelter needs more donations of puppy food.
It can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm or 10 am to 4:30 pm on weekends.
If you would like to help, click here.
Valley Animal Shelter asking for puppy food donations
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News